With baggage of issues, Capt Amarinder Singh meets Sonia Gandhi

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh met Congress working President Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi this afternoon amid a series of scathing attacks spearheaded against him from within the party by Congress sitting Member of Parliament (MP) Partap Singh Bajwa.

Bajwa has been a former president of the Punjab Congress and arguably does not share a good rapport with Capt. Of late, Bajwa has preferred to target Capt for his alleged failures on various fronts, something that has not only embarrassed the state Congress but also given fodder to the opposition to target the ruling dispensation.

Punjab is the first Congress-ruled state to have passed a resolution in the Vidhan Sabha opposing the CAA. Capt’s meeting with Sonia Gandhi on Monday also assumes significance in wake of his announcement that Punjab would approach the Supreme Court against the CAA. Sources said, in the meeting that lasted less than an hour, Capt apprised Gandhi of the action plan against the controversial CAA.

After differences with Capt led to the exit of Congress strongman Navjot Singh Sidhu from the state cabinet, the party stronghold in Punjab is perceived to have taken a hit. Bajwa’s tirade against Capt on charges of nepotism and for failure to fulfil promises made to the people of the state may also have some impact. Cabinet expansion is now on the cards after Sidhu’s departure.

Sidhu is believed to have shared a good rapport with Rahul Gandhi and sister Priyanka Vadra Gandhi. There were talks of Sidhu’s return to Capt’s cabinet to ensure nothing would upset the applecart ahead of the 2022 assembly elections. But accommodating Sidhu will annoy Congress old warhorse Capt, something the party high command can ill-afford.

Post Capt meeting with Sonia Gandhi, indications are that Bajwa might find few standing by his side. Party sources say, Capt government also needs to look inwards on a range of issues of concern flagged by his party men midway. Among other issues, those guilty of sacrilege in Punjab haven’t been brought to the book so far, something that the Congress promised with upmost sincerity ahead of 2017 polls. While Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar remains a Capt loyalist, he too has pointed out concerns on governance that need Capt’s urgent attention.