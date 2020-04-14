With eight new COVID-19 positive cases, Jammu and Kashmir's tally reaches 278

After witnessing a surge for the past one week, COVID-19 positive cases showed a decline in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday with only eight new patients tested positive in the Union Territory.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

With new eight cases, the toll number of COVID-19 infected people in J&K reached 278 out of which four have died and 14 have recovered. For the past six days, J&K had been seeing an average of 24 cases a day. It was after April 6, that J&K reported positive cases in single digits.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

“For now our luck seems to be holding!!! 8 new cases, 14 recoveries. New cases- 06 from Kashmir and 02 from Jammu Division.14 recoveries, all from Kashmir. Total cases now 278 (sic),” J&K government spokesperson, Rohit Kansal, tweeted.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole said that the number of COVID-19 positive cases were expected to rise in coming days as J&K was increasing the quantum of testing. “People should not get scared with the rise in cases. Every identified case is a step towards bringing epidemic under control,” he said.

Meanwhile, the lockdown owing to COVID-19 in the Valley continued on Tuesday even as restrictions were intensified in Red Zones leaving roads and markets completely deserted. As restrictions completed the 27th day, deployment of security forces was strengthened especially in all the Red Zones.

In several parts of the Valley, police vans were seen making announcements since morning asking people to stay indoors while concertina barbed wires were laid at various places to check the public movement and gatherings. In some places, permanent steel barricades were placed on main roads to stop the movement of traffic.

Restrictions were first imposed in many parts of the valley on March 19 to contain the spread of the virus. The measures were taken after the detection of the first positive case of Coronavirus in the Valley on the evening of March 18.