UP: Woman dead, 5 injured in clashes over barking dog

Woman dead, 5 injured in clashes over barking of dog in Uttar Pradesh

A case has been registered against three people and two have been arrested, police said

PTI
PTI, Ballia (UP),
  • Jan 11 2023, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 16:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 50-year-old woman died and five other people were injured following clashes between two sides over barking of a dog in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. 

A case has been registered against three people and two have been arrested, they said.

"Two groups clashed with each other following arguments over barking of a dog in a village under Bairiya police station area. 50-year-old Lal Muni and five others were injured in the incident on Tuesday night," Additional Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad Tiwari said on Wednesday.  

Also Read | Woman mauled to death by stray dogs in Karnataka's Dharwad

They were rushed to a hospital where Muni was declared dead by doctors, he said. 

An FIR has been against three persons on the basis of a complaint filed by Muni's son, he said.

"We have arrested Shiv Sagar Bind and his son Ajit over the incident. The body has been sent for a postmortem examination," said the officer.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
dogs
Crime
India News

What's Brewing

When Indian divas aced their looks at Golden Globe

When Indian divas aced their looks at Golden Globe

FIH Men's World Cup facts and trivia

FIH Men's World Cup facts and trivia

Why do our dogs and cats bring us dead animals?

Why do our dogs and cats bring us dead animals?

In Pics: RRR bags first Golden Globe with 'Naatu Naatu'

In Pics: RRR bags first Golden Globe with 'Naatu Naatu'

Yearly floods turn Assam's rural women into refugees

Yearly floods turn Assam's rural women into refugees

 