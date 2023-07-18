Woman dies due to electrocution in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi; probe ordered

A 54-year-old woman died due to electrocution in Aurai Police Station area here, when a high-tension electricity cable fell on a water-filled field she was working in, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon in Saripur village, said Nagendra Pratap Singh, SHO of Aurai Police Station. A probe has also been ordered into the incident.

Kusum Devi (54) was doing transplantation of paddy in a farm, when a high-tension electricity cable fell on the field -- which was filled with water -- thereby electrocuting her.

On being informed by the villagers, electricity department employees reached the spot after almost two hours, police said. Subsequently, the cable was removed from the farm, they said. The SHO said that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, villagers alleged that the electricity cable was in a bad condition, and complaints were lodged previously with the department, but no action was taken.

Aditya Pandey, executive engineer of the electricity department who visited the site, has ordered a probe into the incident, and has assured that action will be taken against those found guilty.