Woman files FIR against runaway lover for not honouring suicide pact

A woman, apparently furious with her lover for breaking his promise to die together by drowning, lodged an FIR against him, alleging “attempt to murder” and of “cheating” her.

The strange incident happened on Monday in Prayagraj.

According to local reports, the woman had been having an affair with the man for the past few years. The woman was reportedly married and had two children. Both were residents of the town.

However, a few days ago, the man got married to another while the woman was away on vacation with her family. The two reportedly fought when she returned, but later came to an agreement to die by suicide. Reports said that the two decided to jump into river Ganga from the Naini bridge in town. Apparently, the woman was to jump first, and her lover was to follow her immediately.

The two reached the Naini bridge on Monday as agreed, and the woman jumped into the river first. The man, however, had a change of heart and, instead, ran away. Reports detailed that the woman, seeing that, swam to safety, and straightaway went to the police to file a complaint.

Police sources said that, based on the complaint, a case of attempt to murder was registered against the man. “We have registered a case and the matter is being investigated,” a local Prayagraj police official said.