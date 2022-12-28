Woman gang-raped in moving vehicle on Yamuna Expressway

A woman was allegedly gang-raped by three youths in a moving car while going to Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district in the Noida-Agra Yamuna Expressway.

According to the police sources here on Wednesday, all the three accused inlcuding the driver of the vehicle, were arrested.

Police said that the woman, who studied in Prayagraj, was in Noida in connection with some work and had boarded a car from Sector 37 Noida on Tuesday evening to return to her home district.

At around midnight, the other passengers in the vehicle got down at Kuberpur near Agra. The woman was told by the driver that he would drop her at Firozabad, which was closer to Auraiya.

The victim, in her complaint to the police, said that two persons boarded the vehicle after it left Kuberpur, who knew the driver. The trio took turn to rape her in the moving vehicle, sources said. The victim was dropped near Etmadpur in Agra.

The woman approached the cops at Etmadpur and lodged a complaint. Acting swiftly the police managed to track the vehicle and the driver and later arrested all the three accused persons.