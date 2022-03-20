Woman raped in public toilet at Pratapgarh in UP

Woman raped in public toilet at Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Pratapgarh (UP),
  • Mar 20 2022, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2022, 16:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a public toilet located near a parking stand at the Pratapgarh railway station, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on March 19, they said, adding that an FIR has been registered in this regard.

The Station house officer (SHO) of Kotwali police station R N Rai said the victim along with her husband was waiting to catch a train when the incident occurred.

"The husband went to buy tea in the morning leaving the woman alone. That is when the accused, identified as Anna, approached the woman and gave her a key, telling her that she can use it to access a clean toilet located near the parking stand outside. When the woman entered the toilet, the accused raped her."

The accused fled from the spot after the incident. The husband rescued the wife and informed the police.

"Based on the complaint filed by the woman, we have filed an FIR of rape (section 376 IPC) against the accused. Two teams have been pressed to locate and arrest the accused," said the SHO.

