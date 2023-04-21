Woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi

Woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

The woman was with her advocate when a person shot her, a senior police officer said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 21 2023, 11:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 11:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A woman was shot at inside the Saket court in south Delhi on Friday morning, police said.

The woman was with her advocate when a person shot her, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | UP college student shot dead in public view

Police immediately took her to a hospital, the officer said.

Further details are awaited

