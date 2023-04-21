Woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

A woman was shot at inside the Saket court in south Delhi on Friday morning, police said.
The woman was with her advocate when a person shot her, a senior police officer said.
VIDEO | Visuals from Delhi's Saket Court where a woman was injured in a firing incident today. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/HLqkB4rgph
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 21, 2023
Police immediately took her to a hospital, the officer said.
Further details are awaited
