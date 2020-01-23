Woman who accused Gogoi of sexual harassment reinstated in SC

The Supreme Court has reinstated a woman employee, who had accused then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment.

The 37-year-old staff was dismissed from service in December 2018. Subsequently, in April 2019, she sent an affidavit to all the judges, raising the sensational allegations against the head of the judiciary.

According to sources, the employee was reinstated in the job last year. After joining the service, she had gone on leave, they said. Her husband and brother-in-law were also reinstated in Delhi police, last year. The criminal cases filed against the woman and her husband and brother-in-law were also closed.

A three-judge enquiry panel headed by Justice S A Bobde, the second senior-most judge, had given a clean chit to Justice Gogoi, even though the woman had decided not to participate in the proceedings, questioning the procedure adopted by it. Justice Gogoi had retired as CJI on November 17, 2019.