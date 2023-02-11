Women leaders from G20 to meet in Agra

Women leaders from G20 nations, guest countries, international organisations, and the private sector will convene in Agra this weekend for the first meeting of the G20 gender group, the G20 Alliance for the Empowerment and Progression of Women’s Economic Representation (EMPOWER), under India’s women and child development ministry, which is the nodal ministry for the series of meetings.

The chair of the EMPOWER group during India’s G20 Presidency is Apollo Hospitals joint managing director Sangita Reddy. Three meetings will be hosted this year in February, April, and June at Agra, Thiruvananthapuram, and Bhopal, respectively.

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, minister of state Munjapara Mahendrabhai and India G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant will be part of the meetings in Agra, the WCD ministry said in a release.

Redefining women’s leadership through digital skill development, grassroots community leadership, increasing women’s engagement in non-traditional workforces, implementing best practices for women-led entrepreneurship, etc., will be part of the discussions.

An exhibition will run concurrently during the event to showcase the work of women-led micro-enterprises, women artisans and craftspersons from various states, the government said.

The exhibition, the government said, will highlight women’s contributions at the grassroots in the fields of health, financial inclusion, digital skilling, etc.