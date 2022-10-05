Won't talk to Pakistan, but to people of Kashmir, says Amit Shah

Asserting that the Modi government would wipe out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said there won’t be any dialogue with the neighbouring country.

“Some people say we should talk to Pakistan. Why should we talk to Pakistan? We will not talk. We will talk to the people of Baramulla, we will talk to the people of Kashmir,” he said while addressing a public rally in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

“Modi government does not tolerate terrorism and would end and wipe it out. We want to make Jammu and Kashmir the most peaceful place in the country,” he said and asked people whether terrorism had ever benefited anyone as the menace claimed 42,000 lives in the union territory (UT) since 1990.

Also Read | Gupkar model offers 'guns', Modi's 'jobs', says Shah

The Home Minister blamed Abdullahs of National Conference, Muftis of PDP and Nehru-Gandhi of Congress for the alleged underdevelopment of J&K.

“Abdullah and sons and Mufti and Co are responsible for the killing of 42,000 people in J&K as these families did politics for their personal gains and left people suffering,” he alleged.

“These families looted J&K resources for their personal benefit and did nothing for the common man.”

Shah also announced that much-awaited assembly elections in J&K will be held once the final voter list and ‘other preparations’ are completed. “The process is on and preparations are in a full swing,” he said.

The Home Minister said that during the last three years, UT of J&K received Rs 56,000 crore outside investment which is much higher than what it got in the previous 72 years. “So far this year, 22 lakh tourists have visited Kashmir valley and it will go beyond in upcoming years,” he said.

He said that without Modi, the development of J&K was impossible. “Today, we have the best roads, rail links, bridges and hospitals,” Shah said, adding that we have nine medical colleges in J&K besides AIIMS and nursing colleges.

Shah said that Gujjars, Bakerwals, and Paharis will be given due reservation as they were deprived of the benefits of democracy for the past 75 years.

Following the rally in the border Rajouri district of Jammu on Tuesday, Shah arrived in Srinagar last evening, where he met several delegations. He also held a high-level security meeting with the top brass of police, security forces and various intelligence agencies.

Shah, who was on a three-day visit to J&K, flew back to New Delhi late in the afternoon.