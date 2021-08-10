'Would send a wrong message': Venkaiah Naidu urges Opposition to not disrupt discussion on farmers' issue in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said that if the Opposition disrupted the discussion on farmers' issue in the Upper House, it would send a "wrong message" to people.

As Opposition MPs demanded immediate discussion on Pegasus issue after Naidu refused permission to notices by them, Naidu said Tuesday was the 16th sitting of the ongoing Monsoon Session and the House has functioned for an average one hour per day.

Track live updates of Monsoon Session at Parliament here

"Important subject of farmers' issue is scheduled for discussion today in the House. If the House is not allowed to function today also, a message will go out that this House has no concern for the plight of farmers who are the bread givers for our people," Naidu said.

A short duration discussion on 'agricultural problems and solutions' has been listed for Tuesday.

Naidu's comments came as Opposition MPs continued to raise the demand for discussion on Pegasus, which the government has stonewalled so far.

On Tuesday, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Trinamool Congress' Sukhendu Shekhar Roy, CPI(M)'s Elamaram Kareem and CPI's Binoy Viswam had submitted notices for suspension of business to discuss Pegasus. However, Naidu refused permission.

Parliament has been witnessing protests by the Opposition on the issue though it has made it clear that it would pause its protests to participate in the discussion on the Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill 2021 to restore powers of states to identify Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and support it.