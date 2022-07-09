Yashwant Sinha will take up Kashmir issue if made Prez

Would urge Centre to resolve Kashmir issue if elected: Yashwant Sinha

He also praised National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti as 'biggest patriots'

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Jul 09 2022, 18:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2022, 18:22 ist
Yashwant Sinha. Credit: IANS Photo

Joint Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha Saturday said if elected, he would urge the Central government to resolve the Kashmir issue permanently and restore peace in the region.

Sinha, who was in Srinagar to mobilise support for himself ahead of the July 18 election, said, “If elected...one of my priorities would be to urge the government to take all necessary steps to resolve the Kashmir issue permanently and restore peace, justice, democracy, normalcy, and end the hostile development towards Jammu and Kashmir.”

The former Finance and External Affairs Minister also praised National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, saying there is no bigger patriot than these two leaders in the country.

“There is no bigger patriot in the country than Farooq Sahab and Mehbooba Ji. If these are not patriots, then none of us have the right to claim patriotism towards our country,” Sinha said.

He is also scheduled to address a press conference in Srinagar before flying back to New Delhi in the evening by a special flight.

Yashwant Sinha
India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Presidential Elections

