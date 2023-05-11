Wrestlers wear black bands as mark of protest, call it a 'Black Day'

The protesting wrestlers and their supporters on Thursday wore black bands and called it a black day as their agitation entered the 18th day.
Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Satyawart Kaidyan, Jitender Kinha all tied black bands on their forehead while a few supporters sported them on their arms as a mark of protest.
Delhi court seeks status report from police over FIRs lodged against WFI chief
The wrestlers have been demanding the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who they have accused of sexual exploitation of several women wrestlers including a minor.
The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs, including one under section 10 of POCSO act against the BJP MP, who has denied all the charges.
