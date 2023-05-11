Wrestlers wear black bands as mark of protest

Wrestlers wear black bands as mark of protest, call it a 'Black Day'

The wrestlers have been demanding the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan, who they have accused of sexual exploitation of several women wrestlers including a minor

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 11 2023, 15:04 ist
  • updated: May 11 2023, 15:06 ist
Wrestlers wear black bands during their ongoing protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

The protesting wrestlers and their supporters on Thursday wore black bands and called it a black day as their agitation entered the 18th day.

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Satyawart Kaidyan, Jitender Kinha all tied black bands on their forehead while a few supporters sported them on their arms as a mark of protest.

The wrestlers have been demanding the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who they have accused of sexual exploitation of several women wrestlers including a minor.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs, including one under section 10 of POCSO act against the BJP MP, who has denied all the charges.

Wrestlers
Delhi
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
India News
WFI
Wrestling Federation of India

