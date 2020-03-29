X-Ray, Haemogram must if anyone shows Pneumonia symptoms: Uddhav Thackeray

As the concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19 compounded, the Maharashtra government on Sunday ordered X-Ray and Haemogram for anyone showing signs of Pneumonia.

"We are in a crucial time...between Phase-2 and Phase," Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

"If anyone shows signs of Pneumonia, doctors must advise X-Ray and Haemogram (tests)," Thackeray said, during his address through social media platforms.

He also said that those asked home quarantine must not move out. "The big focus now is on target groups and high-risk groups," he said.

Thackeray said that this is a crucial time and if we show patience, we can win the over. "I am proud of the doctors and all their colleagues. I salute them," he said.

The problems of the state increased manifold with the migrants walking by road. "There is a lockdown but people are anxious, the district borders are sealed, the state borders are sealed.... but people have moved out to go to their home states...stay wherever you are," he said, adding that people should stay indoors.

"Don't worry.... stay indoors, even if you have moved, stay wherever you are," he said, adding that government will organise food and shelter.

Similarly, he also asked natives of Maharashtra, currently in other states, not to move. "If there are any problems call my office, we will sort out," he said.

Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi's flagship Shiv Bhojan Thali scheme was widened.

"Thalis will be served at various places between 11 am and 3 pm. One lakh thalis has been planned to be served daily. Besides, the price has been reduced from Rs 10 to Rs 5," Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said.