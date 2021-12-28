'Yellow' alert: 50% occupancy at Delhi restaurants, metros; schools shut

With rising cases of Covid-19 and positivity rate remaining above 0.50 per cent for two days, Delhi government on Tuesday announced yellow alert in the national capital under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), imposing night curfew, shutting of schools, cinemas and gyms as well as allowing shops in malls to operate on odd-even basis. Also, restaurants and metro will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

The announcement of putting the capital on yellow alert was made by Delhi Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who said that there was no need to panic but asked people to be "responsible" by adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour like wearing masks, washing hands at regular intervals, avoiding crowding of places and maintaining physical distancing.

After a review meeting prior to the announcement, he said Covid-19 cases are rising in the capital but there was no cause for worry as most people had mild symptoms. Although cases were rising in Delhi, he said there was no increased consumption of medical oxygen or increased demand of beds and ICU facilities.

Under the GRAP, there are four levels of alert -- yellow, amber, orange and red. The yellow alert is imposed when the Covid positivity stays above 0.50 percent for two consecutive days or 1,500 cases for a duration of seven days or 500 oxygen bed occupancy for seven days.

A detailed order was issued on the restrictions placed in the capital. There will be night curfew in the capital from 10 pm to 5 am. Earlier the government had announced a night curfew from Monday 11 pm to 5 am.

Schools, cinema halls, gyms will remain shut in the capital, while shops in malls will be allowed to operate on odd-even basis. Delhi Metro and buses will operate at 50 per cent of seating capacity with no standing passengers.

