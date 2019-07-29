Yet again, Jalandhar diocese supports Bishop Franco

Tainted Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who is accused of raping a 43-year-old nun thirteen times between 2014 and 2016, has yet again found the support of the Jalandhar diocese which has come out rubbing recent charges levelled by the protesting nuns.

Nuns of the missionaries of Jesus congregation on Saturday had accused of serious attempts being made to weaken the case of rape against deposed Bishop Mulakkal. The diocese has come out in support of the tainted Bishop Franco saying that ‘such accusations were regular tactics to deceive the public through unsubstantiated claims’.

The Magistrate court in Pala (Kottayam) last week had found differences in the contents of the DVDs submitted by the forensic sciences laboratory in Thiruvananthapuram, leading to protesting nuns, including Sister Anupama, hurling allegations.

The Jalandhar diocese said, “How can the Bishop manipulate the DVD which was in police custody.”

The diocese said, Sister Anupama’s allegation that Bishop Franco is behind this manipulation of DVD, which was in the custody of DSP Subhash who filed the charge sheet against Mulakkal, is unbelievable”.