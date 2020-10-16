Yet another 'Dalit' teen murdered after gang rape in Uttar Pradesh

Adding to the string of crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh, yet another 'Dalit' teen was brutally murdered after allegedly being gang raped in the state's Barabanki district, about 50 kilometres from here.

According to the police sources here, the teen had gone to the paddy fields near her village in Satrikh area in the district on Wednesday afternoon, when she went missing.

Her bloodstained body was recovered from the fields on Thursday, sources said.

The postmortem report revealed that the teen, who, according to her family, was 17-year old, had been gang raped and had died of asphyxiation. There were deep injury marks on her private parts, the report added.

Like the recent alleged 'gang rape' and brutal murder of a woman in Hathras, the cops here also allegedly 'forced' the family of the victim to cremate the body.

"In our religion, a minor is not cremated....the body of a minor is buried but the cops forced us to cremate her," the father of the victim said on Friday.

Police said that they had detained several persons in this connection. "We have formed a separate team to investigate the matter," said a senior police official in Barabanki.

The incident comes close on the heels of alleged 'gang rape' and murder of a teen in Hathras. The state has been witnessing a sudden spurt in cases of crimes against the women.

The cases have triggered a nationwide outrage putting the BJP government in a spot.

The opposition parties slammed the BJP government in the state and said that the law and order situation had turned for the worse and that 'jungle raj' prevailed in the state.

Leaders of Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bhim Army also visited the victim's family.