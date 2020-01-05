Yogi, Rajnath launch CAA awareness campaign in UP

As part of BJP's mass contact campaign to create 'awareness' about the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday met a cross-section of the people in different parts of UP in an effort to what they termed ''dispel doubts'' over CAA.

Adityanath met Muslim families in his home town of Gorakhpur and gave them booklets on the CAA. ''Efforts are being made by some people to create confusion in the minds of the people over the CAA....it is not against the Muslims,'' the chief minister told Kaif-ul-Vara, who owned a shop inside the Gorakhnath Temple complex.

Adityanath asked the Muslim families to appraise their community members of the 'truth' about the CAA.

The members of the Muslim community urged the chief minister to withdraw cases against those, who had taken part in the violent protest against the CAA in Gorakhpur town last month.

In the state capital of Lucknow, Rajnath Singh also met people from different walks of life and sought to allay their concerns over the CAA.

Later speaking to the reporters, Singh referred to the attack on the Gurudwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan and said that the centre was forced to enact the CAA in view of such incidents.

''There will be no discrimination on the basis of religion in granting citizenship,'' he added. The minister also made it clear that the NRC was confined only to Assam.