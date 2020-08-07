Yogi stirs controversy with "won't go to Mosque inauguration" remarks; SP seeks apology

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's reported remarks that he would not attend the inauguration of the proposed mosque to be built near Ayodhya has triggered a huge controversy with the opposition leaders demanding apology from him and even seeking his resignation.

Adityanath, in an interview to a private TV news channel, reportedly said that he would "neither be invited to the inauguration of the Mosque nor would go there".

"They (those building the mosque) will not invite me....I know that...I won't go there," the Chief Minister said when asked if he would go to the Mosque inauguration ceremony.

"I will continue to discharge my duties as a chief minister and work for every section of the society," he added.

The opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) took strong exception to Adityanath's remarks and not only sought an apology from him but also said that he had lost moral right to remain CM of the state.

"Yogi Adityanath has violated the oath he had taken at the time of becoming the Chief Minister of the state....he cannnot discriminate on the basis of caste, race or religion....he must seek apology from the people...he has no right to continue as CM," said SP leader I P Singh here.

A state Congress leader also slammed the Chief Minister's reported remarks and said that he must tender an apology.

The Sunni Central Waqf Board has been allotted five acres of land at Raunahin, about 30 kilometres from Ayodhya for building a mosque as per the Supreme Court order. The Board has set up an Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation Trust to oversee the construction of the mosque.