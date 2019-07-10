Zero infiltration along LoC in Kashmir this year

With extra security layers and better detection technology, zero infiltration has been recorded along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir so far this year.

In recent years, the Army has used better technology and smart components to plug the porous terrain along the LoC for stopping infiltration.

A senior army official confirmed that this year zero infiltration has been witnessed along the LoC and the development was a first of its kind in a decade. “The Army was dealing with very difficult terrain along the LoC, where the visibility is sometimes low and due to this, militants would manage to infiltrate,” he said.

“But concrete measures were taken to plug the gaps along the LoC. Better technology was brought into the counter-infiltration grid. Smart components were brought in and we have achieved better success rate in counter-infiltration,” the officer revealed.

Despite the melting of snow due to rise in temperatures and traditional infiltration passes opening, this season not a single infiltration attempt has been reported from across the LoC. “Despite zero infiltration this year, we won’t lower the guard as anything is possible till November end when the infiltration season ends,” he said.

However, despite infiltration level coming down to zero, the local recruitment of militants continues in the Valley, a senior police officer said.

“In the last two months, a number of local boys have joined militant ranks which is worrisome. Though local recruitment had come down during the winter months, it has once again started to show an upward trend in the last two months,” he revealed.

This year so far, at least 125 militants of various groups, 70 security forces personnel and 22 civilians have been killed in militancy-related incidents in the Valley. According to official data, in the past three years, 725 militants were killed in the state.

“With infiltration down and security forces carrying out relentless operations against the militants in the Valley, the terror outfits are not only facing leadership crisis but also a shortage of weapons. If no infiltration takes place in the coming few months, the militancy in Kashmir will lose the steam,” the officer added.