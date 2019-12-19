Not BJP rule, it is undeclared emergency imposed: Cong

As the government snapped internet and put travel restrictions to quell anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Congress on Thursday accused the Modi government of imposing an “undeclared emergency” in the country.

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra declared that the voice of the people will grow louder every time it is sought to be silenced by force, even as Youth Congress activists staged protests at Raj Ghat on Thursday against the police action.

“Every time force is applied to dominate and rule, every time you beat and suppress, every time you push people to the wall, they will rise up stronger, their resolve will strengthen and their voice will grow louder,” Priyanka said.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi summoned senior leaders Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Deepender Hooda, Jyotiraditya Scindia among others for consultations and explore the possibility of joint action against the Modi government on the CAA.

Congress leaders were keen to rope in Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who have spoken against the CAA and the Centre's plans to roll out nation-wide National Register of Citizens.

“This is not BJP rule, it is undeclared emergency imposed in the country, which is being run in the name of normalcy. It is the same definition of normalcy that is being adopted in Kashmir and the same is being adopted in all over the country,” Congress spokesman Abhishek Singhvi told reporters here.

He said there was an atmosphere of violence across the country. “This BJP rule looks like 'Adamkhor' (man-eater). Normalcy will return to the country only when this government is told that the time has come for it to go,” Singhvi said.

Rahul Gandhi also slammed the government's move to shut down colleges, telephones and the Internet, to halt metro trains and to impose Section144 to suppress India's voice and prevent peaceful protests.

“To do so is an insult to India's soul,” said Rahul, who is on a visit to South Korea at the invitation of the Korea Foundation.