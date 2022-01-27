Not invited to Republic Day celebration by Mamata govt, claim BJP, Congress leaders

Two senior-most politicians representing the Opposition in West Bengal were allegedly left out of the state's Republic Day celebrations.

West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee President, and Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleging ‘bias in the celebration of Republic Day by the West Bengal Government’.

“I am writing this letter with (a) lot of anguish that as a people’s representative and a Member of Parliament I have not been invited to participate in the Republic Day function, neither in my district nor in the state capital,” Adhir stated. He alleged that even on occasions of national ‘festivities’ the state administration is “acting with bias and on political considerations”.

Adhir added that the matter be examined seriously and “it may be examined whether the laid down protocol” on this issue has been followed, or ignored.

BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the state legislative assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, allegedly, was also left out of the state’s programme. “In another low, Mamata Banerjee didn’t invite Shri Suvendu Adhikari, LoP in WB, for the Republic Day celebration held at Red Road in Kolkata. This is the first time LoP hasn’t been invited,” claimed Amit Malviya, BJP’s co-in-charge for the state of West Bengal, in a tweet.

Suvendu, as he posted photos of the celebration in Nandigram, his constituency, stated, “Proud to hoist the National Flag. One doesn’t need any ‘invitation’ to do it.” The leader in a post further alleged that the chief minister violated protocol, as she “did not receive” Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Republic Day function, and instead, the Governor walked to her and greeted her.

Administrative sources suggest that due to strong Covid norms, there were a limited number of invitees, around 60, to the function.

In political circles, the interpretations are different. Kunal Ghosh, the spokesperson for the Trinamool Congress, said that if Suvendu was eager to watch, he could have walked to the venue and taken a chair. For Congress leader Adhir, Kunal said that it’s his political compulsion to raise issues.

