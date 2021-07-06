Not new to Karnataka, never faced difficulty working here: Governor-designate Thawarchand Gehlot

When Thawarchand Gehlot walks into the sprawling Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru, the new Governor will not be entering an unknown territory, with new people or leaders.

The 73-year-old, considered the Dalit face of BJP who entered politics in 1962 through the Jan Sangh, is familiar with Karnataka as the state in-charge for years between 2006 and 2014 when he was party general secretary.

Gehlot would be banking on his understanding of Karnataka politics and inner dynamics of state BJP politics to navigate his duties as Governor.

Read | Eight new governors appointed ahead of Cabinet reshuffling exercise

"I have been in-charge of party affairs for two terms. I am fairly acquainted with the state. I have never experienced any difficulty working in Karnataka. I am sure I will face no difficulty in the future as well," Gehlot told DH.

This would come in handy for Gehlot, who will be closely watching the BJP government, whose Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is under attack from a section of party leaders.

The lone Dalit in BJP's highest decision-making body Parliamentary Board, Gehlot rose to be the Leader of House in Rajya Sabha in 2019 after the death of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. He can even boast that he entered the Parliamentary Board in 2006 much before Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The veteran leader said he would thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and senior leadership of the party for giving him the new responsibility.

Also Read | PM Modi's Cabinet reshuffle soon; performance in polls, pandemic among major concerns

“I will live up to their expectations and do my job faithfully. I will try to resolve the issues within limits of the Constitution and through discussion,” Gehlot said.

Born in Rupeta village in Nagda tehsil of Ujjain district on May 18, 1948, Gehlot studied Arts at Vikram University, Ujjain.

Gehlot began his innings in public life as a labour union leader in Grasim Industries in Ujjain district and later joined the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

He was jailed several times between 1968 and 1971 for raising workers’ issues as well as during the Emergency in the 1975-76.

A three-term MLA in Madhya Pradesh, Gehlot served four terms as member of the Lok Sabha from Shajapur from 1996 to 2009.

He lost the 2009 Lok Sabha elections and was sent to the Rajya Sabha in 2012.