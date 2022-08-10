Now, a platform to pool knowledge from conservationists

Now, a platform to pool knowledge from conservationists, experts

The digital platform named Ecological Restoration Alliance-India (ERA-India), to be launched on August 15, can be accessed at era-india.org

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 10 2022, 23:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2022, 23:53 ist

Conservationists and environment experts can soon share their knowledge and field expertise on a web portal, which will act as a platform for ecological restoration efforts.

The digital platform named Ecological Restoration Alliance-India (ERA-India), to be launched on August 15, can be accessed at era-india.org. It is an effort by the Ecological Restoration Alliance to pool knowledge on all ecoregions (large areas made of distinct flora and fauna).

Anita Varghese, Director (Biodiversity) at Keystone Foundation, Kotagiri, said the platform addresses a very crucial need in India. "Helping everyone learn the where, what, and how of ecological restoration and to connect with and learn from others engaged in similar efforts," she said.

Keystone Foundation, Nature Conservation Foundation, Auroville Botanical Gardens, The Forest Way, Green Hub, Adavi Trust as well as ecologists and restoration practitioners will be the core members of the ERA.

Noting that restoration has been growing as a silent movement across India, the ERA said that addressing unique challenges - from species native to each region to creating new tools and methods was important. The platform enables access to information, helping newcomers learn from the past experiences and avoid old mistakes.

"Instead of just a few far-flung people ploughing lonely furrows in a new field, we're coming together to share, collaborate and build a strong movement to restore degraded habitats in India," said author Pradip Krishen.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
environment news
trees
Nature
conservation

What's Brewing

Bihar: How BJP, JD(U), RJD have fared over the years

Bihar: How BJP, JD(U), RJD have fared over the years

Dowry is like 'extortion': Akshay Kumar

Dowry is like 'extortion': Akshay Kumar

Dry Mizoram starts 'rehab' camps for 'addict' cops

Dry Mizoram starts 'rehab' camps for 'addict' cops

Covid: Now, a test to tell how much immunity you have

Covid: Now, a test to tell how much immunity you have

From sister to brother, gift of a kidney gives new life

From sister to brother, gift of a kidney gives new life

 