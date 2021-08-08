Now, get Covid vaccine certificate on WhatsApp

Now, get Covid-19 vaccine certificate on WhatsApp -- Here's how

DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 08 2021, 17:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2021, 18:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The process of getting a certificate for Covid vaccination can be a little cumbersome at times. First, a person has to login to the Co-WIN platform, then select their name from the list of beneficiaries and then download the vaccine certificate.

To simplify the process, the government has created a new easier way for people to get the certificate on WhatsApp.

"Revolutionising common man's life using technology! Now get #Covid-19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps," Mandaviya tweeted, saying that the process is as easy as saving a phone number (+91 9013151515), sending "Covid certificate" on that number through WhatsApp, and sending the required OTP (one-time password).

DH tested out the number given and was able to acquire a vaccine certificate, confirming that the system is functional.

