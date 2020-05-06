NRIs in India may fly on outbound relief AI planes

NRIs stranded in India may fly out onboard Air India aircraft going to bring back citizens

Anirban Bhaumik
  • May 06 2020, 00:49 ist
Air India aircraft. (Credit: PTI Photo)

The Air India aircraft may take onboard some Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), who live and work overseas, but currently stuck in India, when they will fly out to foreign destinations to bring back citizens stranded abroad.

Sources said that the NRIs having foreign visas with validity of at least one year would be allowed to fly out of India onboard the Air India aircraft, which would be deployed to bring back the citizens of the country from overseas from Thursday.

The Indian-American ‘Green Card’ holders, besides other Indian nationals, who have compelling reasons like medical emergency or death in family, may also board the Air Indian aircraft to return to the foreign nations where they live and work, added the sources.    

