NSG to conduct audit of state forces

The National Security Guard (NSG), popularly known as ‘Black Cats’, is conducting the audit of special forces of the state governments to keep them 'fighting fit'.

“We are a zero-error force of international repute, we would also like the units of the states to be fighting fit and hence we are doing the audits,” a senior NSG official told DH on Thursday.

“We have submitted our report to the government based on the first comprehensive audit of specialised forces across the country,” said an official of the elite force.

This is the first such pan-India audit by the Black Cats.

The official said the audit will look at the needs of the state forces, their pluses and minuses and what needs to be done in a time of crisis, as they are the first ones to respond during any crisis.

The official said that Force One, the special unit of Maharashtra based in Mumbai is a fine force.