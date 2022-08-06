NTA blames CUET glitches on individual testing centres

After the CUET-UG exams were marred by glitches, with one set of exams being cancelled fully, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has shifted the blame to individual testing centres.

The Opposition had taken on the government, with Rahul Gandhi saying the government was playing with the fate of students. Gandhi took to Twitter to criticise the government. “What is happening with the students of CUET is the story of every youth of the country today. The dictatorship of four people have left no stone unturned to destroy this country,” his tweet in Hindi read.

The NTA, however, issued a statement on Saturday, saying that some of the centres were to blame for glitches. “Taking cognisance of the inconvenience faced by the students in some of the centres of CUET, NTA reviewed the entire situation yesterday. It was found that some of the centres failed to comply with the laid down protocols,” the statement read.

These incidences, the NTA said, will be dealt with through strict action. “Any incidence of non compliance or sabotage or ignorance will be viewed very seriously and strict action will be taken against those centres to ensure smooth conduct of examinations in future,” the statement read.

The NTA also asked students to write to it about issues they are facing. “NTA is committed to protecting the interests of the students,” the statement said.