Obscene video: TDP seeks action against YSRCP MP

The TDP has complained to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla seeking action against Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav, after a nude video of the alleged YSRCP leader in a call with a woman surfaced a few days back.

Madhav, a cop turned politician, called the video fake, while the Jaganmohan Reddy government said that action could be taken if forensic probe reports confirm the video to be genuine.

The MP said that he lodged a complaint with the Andhra Pradesh police on “the morphed video, intended to defame him.”

The obscene video where the person, said to be Madhav, is seen flashing private parts has raised a political storm in the state.

TDP MP Ram Mohan Naidu accused the ruling party of trying to save Madhav “as several YSRCP leaders are also involved in such obscene acts.”

The TDP MPs said they took the matter to the Speaker as they have no faith in the probe and action under the Reddy government. “The YSRCP is always interested in bailing out its party leaders from criminal cases. We are confident that the Speaker will act on our letter," Naidu and Kanakamedala Ravinda Kumar, told reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday.

This is not the first time that YSRCP leaders have faced such allegations. In January 2020, TTD's Sri Venkateshwara Bhakti Channel chairman Balireddy Prudhviraj had to step down after an audio tape of his sleazy conversation with a woman employee went viral. A former minister and a present minister in the Reddy cabinet also faced the opposition accusations of obscenity.

“I believe that YSRCP is making every effort to save Madhav from this mess since if action is initiated against the MP, then almost none in YSRCP will be safe,” Naidu said.

“Since the safety of women in Andhra Pradesh is under threat, particularly as Madhav's episode has proved it beyond doubt, the YSRCP should initiate immediate measures for women protection,” the TDP MPs stated.

Meanwhile, though not totally defending their party MP, some YSRCP leaders are giving a benefit of the doubt to Madhav, while some are blaming the TDP as behind the episode.

While the video surfaced last week and controversy has been raging since then, the TDP is questioning the delay in submission of the forensic lab report. The party also accused government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy of “changing tack every minute” on the matter.