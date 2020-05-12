Observe May 14 as Demands Day for safety of 'Corona Warriors': CITU

The CPI(M)-affiliated Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) will observe Thursday as 'Demands Day' for safety of COVID-19 frontline workers, saying symbolic gestures like clapping, clanging of utensils and showering flower petals will only end up in "pseudo satisfaction" and what they need is safety gears and insurance coverage for treatment.

The CITU appealed to workers and people to to express solidarity to the frontline workers in "all possible ways" by wearing badges or displaying banners and placards in support of their cause at doorsteps and workplaces as well as by distributing food, masks and other safety gear. It said people should maintain physical distance while extending social solidarity.

"Clapping and clanging of utensils and showering flowers to a few may be symbolic respect and appreciation for pseudo satisfaction for a few, but will help the real corona warriors very little in their fight for life- theirs and of others. In this situation, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) calls upon all the frontline workers to observe Demands Day on May 14 thoughout the country wearing badges/carrying placards of our demands," the CITU said.

The demands include utilising the PM-CARES fund for providing safety gears to all frontline workers, Personal Protection Equipment for those who are engaged in containment areas and red zones, frequent and random free COVID-19 tests for all frontline workers, Rs 50 lakh insurance coverage for all frontline workers that covers treatment of their family too and additional incentive of Rs 25,000 per month for all contract and scheme workers engaged in COVID-19 duty among others.

Other demands include minimum Rs 5 lakh compensation for all those who got infected while on duty, Rs 7,500 for all non-income tax payers and free ration for the needy and poor.

The CITU said the trade union movement in the country is concerned about the safety of COVID-19 warriors along with the issues of distress of migrant workers and the attack on the rights of the working class by various governments.

It said the cases of the frontline workers getting infected with COVID-19 and succumbing to it is also alarmingly increasing and it was mainly due to the lack of safety gears.

According to the government, CITU said, at least 548 doctors, nurses and paramedical staff have been infected as on three days ago. This does not include ASHA and anganwadi workers or even ward boys, sanitation workers, security guards, lab attendants, peons, laundry and kitchen staff among others, the organisation said.

“Daily we are getting reports of field workers- ASHA, anganwadi workers getting infected. Many cases of workers collapsing and dying on duty were reported, but they were not even tested for COVID-19. In most of the states, most of these workers are not entitled to the much publicised Rs 50 lakh insurance package and the insurance do not cover the expenses for treatment," it said.

It said the Maharashtra government has said that there are 487 police personnel infected in the state.