Odisha man’s bizarre reason for stepping out during cyclone Yaas leaves netizens in splits

During the gusty wind and heavy rainfall triggered by cyclone ‘Yaas’ in Odisha, a reporter covering the cyclone was surprised to find a man on the road who had a bizarre reason to step outside.

When the reporter asked this man the reason behind him being out in this bad weather, he told, “I’m out as you are out”. The reporter told him that he is doing his work and showing what’s happening during the cyclone. To which the man replied, “If we don’t come out in the cyclone, whom will you show?”

While the cyclone wreaked havoc in different parts of Odisha and West Bengal, many people were still seen outside carelessly even after authorities had repeatedly warned them about it.

The video clip was shared by a regional news channel of Odisha, Naxatra News, of its reporter and this man. In no time the clip went viral and was shared on various social media platforms. The viral video clip has managed to tickle the funny bones of netizens and create a buzz on social media.

Even IPS officer Arun Bothra seemed shocked after seeing the clip and he reshared it on Twitter with a sarcastic caption, “Such a kind-hearted man. Doing so much for humanity.”

Such a kind hearted man. Doing so much for the humanity. Respect. pic.twitter.com/SCB1zhA5SQ — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) May 26, 2021

Like others, one user appreciated his sense of humour.

I must say that this guy has a great sense of humour..what a reply! — A Kapoor (@arjkap89) May 26, 2021

While others found his reply ‘cute’.

Such a cute reply 😜😜 https://t.co/fFQIiMV4w5 — Dhiraj Yadav (@74dhiraj) May 26, 2021

Another user replied: “While the journalist is justifying his salary, the respondent is justifying his IQ.....not surprised.”

While the journalist is justifying his salary , the respondent is justifying his IQ.....not surprised. — Ranjana Singh (@Ranjana93377274) May 26, 2021

Cyclone Yaas made its landfall near Dhamra port in Odisha at 9:15 am on Wednesday and left a trail of destruction in the nearby areas. NDRF teams have been carrying out the restoration work in the cyclone-hit areas.