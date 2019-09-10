Om Birla stirs controversy with comment on Brahmins

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has kicked up a controversy by saying that Brahmins are held in high in society by virtue of their birth because of their dedication and for guiding other communities.

In his address at a meeting of Akhil Brahmin Mahasabha in Kota on Sunday, Birla said, “Brahmin community has always enjoyed a high status in the society. They have worked towards guiding all other communities, and the community has always held a guiding role in this nation. The special place they occupy in society is because of their sacrifice and austerity. Brahmins have always played a role in spreading education and values in society".

Birla had also put this statement on Twitter and Facebook. His remark was widely condemned by followers on Twitter and Facebook.

Kavita Srivastava, Rajasthan president of People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) condemned Birla’s statement. The organisation is planning to send a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind.

"A person of his stature should have not spoken something which promotes the casteism. His statement where he speaks about a specific community's is against Article 14 of the Indian Constitution," Kavita told DH.

