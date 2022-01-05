Coronavirus News Live: Telangana High Court suspends in-person hearings

A total of 1,892 Omicron cases have so far been detected across 23 states and union territories in the country and of the patients, 766 have either recuperated or migrated, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of 568 Omicron cases, followed by Delhi (382), Kerala (185), Rajasthan (174), Gujarat (152) and Tamil Nadu (121). Stay tuned for more updates.
USA clocks 978,856 new Covid-19 cases in a day
The United States reported nearly 1 million new coronavirus infections on Monday, the highest single-day spike in any country and nearly double the previous US peak set a week ago, as the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant showed no signs of slowing. The number of hospitalisedCovid-19 patients has risen nearly 50 per cent in the last week and now exceeds 100,000, according to Reuters, marking the first time that threshold has been reached in a year.
Telangana High Court suspends in-person hearings amid Omicron concerns
Telangana High Court suspended in-person hearings over Covid-19 concerns. "However, the judges will have the discretion to hear the matters either physically or virtually," the court said in a notification.
Japan to declare quasi-emergency in Covid-hit Okinawa
Japan is preparing to declare a quasi-state of emergency in the southern island prefecture of Okinawa due to a spike in coronavirus cases, perhaps as early as this week, the Mainichi daily said Wednesday. It would be the first such declaration since September30, 2021, when Japan lifted all states of emergency and quasi-emergency that had been in effect for a large part of 2021.
Hong Kong starts tracking Covid-19 patient's contacts
Hong Kong health authorities on Wednesday began a city-wide search for the contacts of aCovid-19 patient and ordered a Royal Caribbean "cruise to nowhere" ship to return to port early. The global finance hub has stuck to a zero-Covidstrategy by largely isolating itself from the world and enforcing a draconian and costly quarantine regime.
Covid case counts may be losing importance amid Omicron
The explosive increase in US coronavirus case counts is raising alarm, but some experts believe the focus should instead be on Covid-19 hospital admissions. And those aren't climbing as fast.
Read More
Karnataka imposes weekend curfew for 2 weeks to curb spread of Covid-19
Karnataka on Tuesday decided to impose a stay-at-home order on weekends and curb public gatherings amid a fresh surge of Covid-19 cases in what looks like the third wave of the pandemic.
Read More
Mizoram reports 443 new cases and 1 death; Active caseload stands at 2,162
In the wake of the latest guidelines issued by DDMA, Delhi Metro will be running with 100% seating capacity. However, no standing passengers will be allowed till further notice: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation