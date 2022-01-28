Coronavirus News Live: Mandaviya to chair Covid review meeting today
Coronavirus News Live: Mandaviya to chair Covid review meeting today
updated: Jan 28 2022, 08:27 ist
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to chair a Covid review meeting with 8 states and UTs. Meanwhile, India on Thursday reported 2.86 lakh Covid cases and 573 deaths. Stay tuned to DH for live updates...
08:18
Finland to start scaling back Covid curbs early
Finland will scale back some of its coronavirus restrictions early, the government announced Thursday as the strain on the healthcare system eases despite the Omicron wave sweeping the continent.
Starting February 1, curbs on low-risk events and businesses will be eased.
"The burden on hospitals is still high, but the most serious cases are declining and there has been a turn for the better in intensive care," health minister Hanna Sarkkinen wrote in a statement on Twitter.
The Nordic nation of 5.5 million has maintained some of the European Union's lowest incidence rates throughout the pandemic, but infections have increased in recent weeks due to the Omicron variant.
08:17
Paris hospitals chief sparks debate on whether unvaccinated patients should pay for treatment
The head of the Paris hospitals system has set off a fierce debate by questioning whether people who refuse to be vaccinated againstCovid-19 should continue to have their treatment covered by public health insurance.
Under France's universal healthcare system, allCovid-19 patients who end up in intensive care are fully covered for their treatment, which costs about 3,000 euros ($3,340) per day and typically lasts a week to 10 days.
06:44
BBMP says Covid test mandatory in containment zones, residents irked by decision
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been testing all individuals in containment zones even if they are not the primary and secondary contacts of Covid-19 patients.
95% of India's adult population given first dose of Covid vaccine, 74% fully inoculated: Health ministry
95 per cent of India's eligible adult population has been administered the first dose of Covid vaccine while 74 per cent are fully inoculated, the Union health ministry said on Thursday as the total vaccine doses administered has crossed 164.35 crore.
Mandaviya to review Covid situation in 8 states, UTs on Friday
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will on Friday review the Covid situation and the public health preparedness to tackle the omicron spread in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
