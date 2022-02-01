Coronavirus News Live: South Korea reports record 18,343 daily Covid cases

The Centre opposed in the Supreme Court a contention that people were losing their jobs and rations allegedly due to the Covid-19 vaccine mandates issued by various states and authorities. Meanwhile, South Africa said it no longer requires those who test positive for Covid-19 without symptoms to isolate and has also reduced the isolation period for those with symptoms. Stay tuned for live updates.
Anti-vaccine protest in Canada spurs outrage
In a scene at odds with Canadians' reputation for niceness and rule-following, thousands of protesters railing against vaccine mandates and other Covid-19 restrictions descended on the capital over the weekend, deliberately blocking traffic around Parliament Hill.(AP)
Nobody losing jobs due to vaccine mandate: Centre to SC
The Centre on Monday opposed in the Supreme Court a contention that people were losing their jobs and rations allegedly due to the Covid-19 vaccine mandates issued by various states and authorities.
S Africa ends isolation for asymptomatic Covid patients
South Africa no longer requires those who test positive for Covid-19 without symptoms to isolate and has also reduced the isolation period for those with symptoms by three days, as the country exits its fourth wave of the coronavirus, a government statement said on Monday.
South Korea reports record 18,343 daily Covid cases