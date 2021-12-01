Omicron threat: Special quarantine centers set up in Srinagar

In view of the rising global concerns over the new Covid of variant – Omicron - administration in Kashmir has set up three special quarantine centres for arriving international passengers, especially from ‘at-risk’ countries in Srinagar.

Officials said a marriage hall in uptown Sanatnagar area of Srinagar and two hotels have been converted into quarantine centres, where international passengers will have to stay for eight-hour mandatory.

“In case any traveller testing positive for the Covid-19 or the new virus mutant, he/she will be shifted to DRDO Covid hospital for special treatment,” they said.

On Tuesday, the Centre extended the nationwide Covid-19 containment measures till December 31, given the emergence of the highly mutant coronavirus variant, Omicron, in some countries and recommended rigorous screening and testing of all international arrivals.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that India has not reported any case of Omicron, but the government has taken measures to ensure that it does not reach the country.

