On Indira Gandhi’s birthday, Bengal Congress gears up for civic polls

With its own 'Jan Jagaran Padyatra' commemorating Indira Gandhi’s birthday in Kolkata on Friday, the Pradesh Congress has subtly initiated its campaign for the upcoming municipal elections in Kolkata and Howrah.

Congress supporters, upbeat after Prime Minister Modi’s announcement on repealing the three controversial farm laws, gathered at Bidhan Bhavan, the party’s state headquarters in Kolkata.

While the occasion was to observe Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary, supporters were keener on highlighting the civic issues. They carried placards highlighting issues like poor drainage, inadequate cleaning, and the spread of dengue.

Besides, Congress leaders claimed that the yatra is also to highlight rising prices of petrol and diesel and inflation in general. “Congress cannot remain quiet when the government is moving in the wrong direction. There is an economic crisis,” Pradip Bhattacharya, former state president, and MP-Rajya Sabha told Deccan Herald.

Bhattacharya, however, accepted that while the call is to observe the former prime minister’s birthday, it’s also time for Congress’ to initiate its election campaign, undeterred by what happened in the last state assembly elections, where the party failed miserably. “It may be the automatic campaign for the people of Howrah and Kolkata,” he said, adding that an alliance with the Left has not been decided, yet if local supporters may want to do so, they should be considered.

The party’s structure has weakened in Bengal over the last decade. An understanding with the Left has not translated into seats. While the civic elections (with the date still to be officially declared) are just for the two cities - Kolkata and Howrah, these are significant.

Congress is not demotivated by its poor performance in the past, claims Ritzu Ghosal, general secretary, West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee. “Every political party has the right to campaign. Election results are temporary, the effect is long-lasting. We are here to stay for the next 50 years in Bengal,” said Ghosal.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool, and the BJP, too, are gearing up for the civic polls. The two cities being the seats of power in the state, in terms of administration, are vital for the political parties to exert their influence elsewhere in the state.

