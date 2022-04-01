On Ukraine issue, India resists US pressure, reminds Russia of United Nations Charter

The contemporary global order was built on the United Nations Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, India reminded Russia, even as it resisted the pressure from the United States to directly and strongly condemn its invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reiterated India's call for early cessation of violence in Ukraine, as President Vladimir Putin's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called on him and briefed him about the situation in Ukraine.

Modi also conveyed to Lavrov India's readiness to contribute in any way to the peace efforts launched to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Lavrov arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, even as the United States, the United Kingdom and other Western nations stepped up pressure on India to take a tough stand on the issue. He had a meeting with his counterpart External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar before calling on the prime minister.

Jaishankar “emphasised the importance of cessation of violence and ending hostilities”, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs after his meeting with Lavrov.

“Differences and disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy and by respect for international law, UN Charter, sovereignty and territorial integrity of states,” the External Affairs Minister told the Foreign Minister of Russia.

Lavrov later told journalists that if India, with its “just and rational approach” towards international problems, wanted to support a process to defuse the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, then no one would be against it.

Russia’s invasion brought to public domain the differences between India and the US. India abstained from voting on the resolutions the US and other Western nations sponsored or supported at the United Nations Security Council and the General Assembly denouncing Russia for its activities.

Though India has been calling for cessation of hostilities and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict, it has also avoided directly condemning the Russian President.

Lavrov also lauded India's position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and said that most countries understood what had been going on and the root cause of the crisis.

India still relies heavily on Russia for its military hardware, including ammunition, given the long-standing defence cooperation between the two nations.

