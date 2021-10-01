Once thought of forming panel to check atrocities by bureaucrats, police officers: CJI

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Friday said that he had once thought of creating a panel headed by Chief Justice of the High Court to examine the atrocities and complaints against bureaucrats, particularly the police officers.

"I have lot of reservations at the way, how bureaucracy particularly, how police officers are behaving in this country," he said.

“I was at one point of time thinking of creating a standing committee to examine atrocities and complaints against bureaucrats particularly police officers headed by Chief Justice of High Court…I want to reserve that…Don’t want to do now," Justice Ramana orally said.

The bench, also comprising justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, was hearing a plea filed by a suspended Additional Director General of Police of Chhattisgarh Gurjinder Pal Singh seeking protection from arrest in three criminal cases – sedition, extortion, and disproportionate assets – lodged against him for change in the government.

On September 27, dealing with Singh's plea, the top court had said that the police officers who cosy up with the government of the day and also make money, have to pay back after the change in the ruling dispensation.

It had further said that cops, falling in such a category, must not be protected and rather they should be jailed.

On August 26, the court had again, while hearing Singh's plea, expressed its concern over a "disturbing trend" of police officials aligning with a political party in power, later getting targetted with criminal cases when the another regime comes into office.

