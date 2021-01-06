'One nation one election' need of country: Bhupender Yadav

BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav Wednesday said 'one nation one election' is not just a matter of debate but the need of the country, arguing frequent polls hamper development works and involve a lot of expenditure.

Speaking at a webinar on the issue organised by the party, he said one election -- a reference to simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies -- will speed up development works in states and across the country, according to a statement.

The roots of democracy in the country will remain as strong if elections are held once in five years, Yadav added.

Citing an example, he said the model code of conduct, during which a government cannot announce a new development or policy programme, is imposed for six months each when Lok Sabha and assembly polls are held in Uttar Pradesh, and this happens during the local body polls as well.

This leads to the issue of elections overshadowing governance, he said.

Yadav also sought to dispel the concern that simultaneous polls will harm regional and small parties, saying people have in the past voted differently when simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls were held in a state.

He cited the example of Odisha in this regard.

BJP national spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal echoed Yadav's views and said there is a need for wide debate and building a consensus on the issue.

'One nation one election' is the need of the time for the country, he added.