One nation one election need of nation: Bhupender Yadav

'One nation one election' need of country: Bhupender Yadav

He said one election -- a reference to simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies -- will speed up development works in states and across country

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 06 2021, 21:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2021, 21:46 ist
Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary Bhupender Yadav. Credit: PTI File Photo

BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav Wednesday said 'one nation one election' is not just a matter of debate but the need of the country, arguing frequent polls hamper development works and involve a lot of expenditure. 

Speaking at a webinar on the issue organised by the party, he said one election -- a reference to simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies -- will speed up development works in states and across the country, according to a statement. 

The roots of democracy in the country will remain as strong if elections are held once in five years, Yadav added.

Citing an example, he said the model code of conduct, during which a government cannot announce a new development or policy programme, is imposed for six months each when Lok Sabha and assembly polls are held in Uttar Pradesh, and this happens during the local body polls as well. 

This leads to the issue of elections overshadowing governance, he said. 

Yadav also sought to dispel the concern that simultaneous polls will harm regional and small parties, saying people have in the past voted differently when simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls were held in a state.

He cited the example of Odisha in this regard. 

BJP national spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal echoed Yadav's views and said there is a need for wide debate and building a consensus on the issue. 

'One nation one election' is the need of the time for the country, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BJP
Bhupender Yadav
One nation one election
Elections

What's Brewing

Facebook drops 'likes' button from public pages

Facebook drops 'likes' button from public pages

Rare white tiger born at Nicaragua zoo

Rare white tiger born at Nicaragua zoo

460 Naxals killed, 161 security crew dead since 2018

460 Naxals killed, 161 security crew dead since 2018

Why Richa Chadha is wrong to defend 'Madam CM' poster

Why Richa Chadha is wrong to defend 'Madam CM' poster

 