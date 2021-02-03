One of the most vital innovations: Anand Mahindra calls for Nobel for innovators of new Covid-19 vaccine 'pill'

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Tuesday called for a Nobel Prize for the innovators of a new Covid-19 vaccine 'pill' being developed in the UK.

Don’t know if there’s any validity in this report. But would the Nobel Academy please give them a Nobel if they succeed? Probably one of the most vital innovations the world needs right now... pic.twitter.com/PLDHGE6PsV — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 2, 2021

Mahindra tweeted an image of a report about a small biotech firm from the UK's West Sussex working on a Covid-19 vaccine pill. "IosBio, which is based in Burgess Hill, has developed a method of putting vaccines into pill form and is working with a US firm that has made an injectable vaccine that is going through human trials," reads the report.

"This would revolutionise vaccination efforts, eliminating the need for complicated logistics to deliver fragile vials and for armies of healthcare workers and volunteers to do the inoculation," it further read.

"Don’t know if there’s any validity in this report. But would the Nobel Academy please give them a Nobel if they succeed? Probably one of the most vital innovations the world needs right now," said Mahindra.