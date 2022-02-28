Only Putin can guarantee safety of Indians in Ukraine by stopping war, says Kyiv's envoy to Delhi

Kyiv's envoy to New Delhi, Igor Polikha, on Monday said that the Ukrainian government was trying its best to help citizens of India stranded in the war-torn East European nation, but only Russian President Vladimir Putin could ensure their safety by withdrawing his invading army and stopping the war.

“Only Russian President Vladimir Putin can give that assurance,” Polikha said when journalists asked him if he could guarantee the safety of the citizens of India stranded in Ukraine. “I don't know what will happen there after three hours. We are trying to be helpful to everyone”.

He was speaking to journalists at the Embassy of Ukraine in New Delhi – a day after Foreign Secretary, Harsh Shringla, had a meeting with him at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Shringla had requested Polikha to ensure the safety of the citizens of India stranded in war-torn eastern Ukraine. He had also requested Kyiv's envoy to New Delhi to facilitate safe and hassle-free exit of Indians – mostly students – through Ukraine's border-crossings with neighbouring Romania, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia. He had particularly sought assistance from the Ukrainian Government for the Indians, who reached the Ukraine-Poland border, but could not yet cross over to Poland. New Delhi had received reports about its citizens being assaulted and experiencing harassment at the overcrowded Ukraine-Poland border.

“Our evacuation efforts have been adversely impacted by the complex and uncertain situation at the border crossings. It is important to maintain an uninterrupted and predictable movement of people. It is an urgent humanitarian necessity that must be immediately addressed,” India's envoy to the United Nations, T S Tirumurti, said during a meeting of the Security Council in New York late on Sunday.

Polikha on Monday told journalists in New Delhi that he himself had reached out to some of the commanders of the border guards of Ukraine and requested them to assist the Indians, who were trying to exit the country through land borders. “The situation is very difficult and complex. My resources are limited. We are victims of aggression. Still, we are trying to help people, including those from other countries,” he said.

Ukraine closed its air space as soon as Russia invaded the country on February 24, resulting in suspension of all commercial flights.

Polikha said that a very large number of Ukrainians as well as foreign citizens had queued up at the Ukraine-Poland border-crossing to exit the country, making the situation very challenging. “In the case of Indian nationals, we are even trying to use our personal contacts to help them. But, you have to understand the ground realities. We are in a war,” Kyiv's envoy to New Delhi said.

India has a large number of citizens – mostly students – stranded in Kharkiv, Sumy and other places in eastern, south-eastern and north-eastern Ukraine – the areas, which have been witnessing intense fighting ever since the launch of military operations by Russia early on February 24. New Delhi has been able to start evacuating Indians from western Ukraine through neighbouring Romania and Hungary and trying to do so through Poland and Slovak Republic. It, however, has not been able to help the Indians in eastern Ukraine – even as many of them have already spent three days in bunkers and underground metro stations, which are being used as shelters amid bombing by Russia.

