'Only way forward...': Congress G-23 leaders meet over party leadership

Three days after Congress Working Committee (CWC) reposed faith in Sonia Gandhi’s leadership, change-seekers Or G-23 leaders met here and demanded "collective and inclusive leadership in the party even as their leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is likely to meet the Congress president to put forth the dissidents' demands.

The meeting saw new leaders, including Gandhi family loyalist Mani Shankar Aiyar joining the grouping, even as the party pounded on the change-seekers.

Sources said Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are also likely to attend Sonia's meeting with Azad when he will put forward a proposal to be effected in the party.

Sources said Sonia and Azad spoke over phone following which the meeting was fixed.

After the meeting, the attendees issued a joint statement saying they met to deliberate on the "demoralising outcome" of the recent results of the Assembly elections and the "constant exodus" of workers and leaders.

"We believe that the only way forward is for the Congress to adopt the model of collective and inclusive leadership and decision making at all levels," the statement said.

The leaders felt that it is necessary to strengthen the Congress and demanded that the Congress initiate dialogue with other likeminded forces to create a platform to pave the way for a credible alternative for 2024. "The next steps in this regard will be announced soon," they said.

Eighteen leaders who attended the meeting included Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader Anand Sharma, MPs Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Vivek Tankha, Shashi Tharoor and Praneet Kaur, former Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien, former Chief Ministers Bhupinder Hooda and Prithviraj Chauhan, former MPs Sandeep Dikshit and Raj Babbar as well as Gandhi loyalist and former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar.

While Aiyar's entry was interesting, former Punjab Chief Minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Praneet Kaur as well as Sankarsingh Vaghela, a former Congress leader, are also new entrants into the group. Former Haryana Speaker Kuldeep Sharma also attended the meeting.

Initially, the plan was to have Sibal host a dinner meeting but as his interview targeted the Gandhi family and especially Rahul Gandhi, the G-23 leaders changed the strategy and shifted the venue to Azad’s residence. A G-23 leader told DH, “how can anyone go to Sibal’s house now after the interview. No sensible person will do that.”

Congress on its part stepped up the attack on change-seekers amid indications that it would not hesitate in taking action against Sibal. “Why should we rule this (disciplinary action) out?” a senior leader said.

Sources said the G-23 leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Mukul Wasnik had all opportunities to raise issues in CWC and they had spoken in the meeting. “Talking to the media means they have other intentions. They don’t talk about issues the party raises like those on OROP or hijab or Kashmir Files but when it comes to talk about the party, they go to the media,” the leader said.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, “let them hold meetings. That cannot make Sonia Gandhi weak. Let them keep talking and meeting. The entire CWC told her to take steps to strengthen the party. Those who speak other things are trying to break the party. They are not doing anything to unite the party.”

Taking on Sibal, he said that the Congress MP may be a good lawyer but cannot claim to be a good leader. “There are many who can give advice. But one should go to the ground to understand the ground reality. Only people with roots understand what needs to be done. Those who talk in the air don’t know these things,” Kharge added.

Stepping up pressure, Chandni Chowk district Congress committee in Delhi passed a resolution seeking disciplinary action against the Sibal.

