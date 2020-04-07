Oppn reminds Modi of 'India First' amid Trump's retaliation threat

Opposition leaders on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to follow ‘India First’ policy amid US President Donald Trump’s retaliation threat if India clamped down on exports of hydroxychloroquine, a key drug in the fight against COVID-19.

“Friendship isn’t about retaliation. India must help all nations in their hour of need but lifesaving medicines should be made available to Indians in ample quantity first,” former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said.

“We will help all our friends, however, the first right on India’s resources as also life-saving medicines to fight Corona remains of the 130 crore Indians,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters.

Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra slammed the prime minister for not responding to Trump’s threat for retaliation.

“56 inches used to bully Opposition at home. Use it to stand up to those who bully India. We and we alone decide when and how much to sell – please make this clear Modiji. We’re with you on this,” Moitra tweeted.

“Huge amount of money was spent on Trump’s visit to India and he repays us with a threat of retaliation,” senior Congress leader Rasheed Alvi said urging the ‘desh bhakt’ prime minister to respond appropriately.

“Government's capitulation to Trump's brazen blackmail undermines the vital concerns in our battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.,” the CPI(M) Politbureau said in a statement. It also demanded that the decision to supply hydroxychloroquine be “rescinded in the supreme interest of our people’s health and safety.”