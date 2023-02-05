Oppn to allow debate in Parliament after 2 days of disruption, but Adani issue to retain focus

After two days of disruptions, the Opposition is all set to allow the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address but will not take the focus away from the Adani Group to corner the Narendra Modi government.

The day will begin with a meeting of Opposition parties called by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also Congress president, to give a final touch to the floor strategy and then head to Gandhi Statue in Parliament for a joint protest.

With a couple of parties insisting that there is no point in allowing the debate, Congress and others will try to impress upon them in Monday’s meeting the need to allow the debate and take on the Modi government for the financial exposure of LIC and SBI in the Adani Group.

Stepping up the attack, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh on Sunday announced that his party would ask three questions on Adanis to the government every day and that they could not hide behind 'Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun'.

Trinamool Congress floor leader Derek O'Brien said if any Opposition party disrupts Monday's proceedings, they would be considered to be in cahoots with the BJP, which is scared of a debate on the issue.

"BJP (is) scared. Trying to run away from debate in Parliament. Great chance to skewer the Modi Government from Monday February 6 when both Houses debate the President's Address. Keep a close watch. If any Opposition party disrupts, they are in cahoots with BJP. We All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) want debate, not disruption," he tweeted.

More than what is highlighted in the Hindenburg Research report that accuses the Adani Group of stock manipulation and fraud among other things, the Opposition leaders will focus on the investments and loans given by SBI, LIC and other public sector entities to Adani Group, which is considered close to Prime Minister Modi.

The feeling in the Opposition bloc is that the episode along with the controversial BBC documentary on Gujarat riots have dented the image of Modi and they should use the opportunity to target him and the government in an election year.

In two meetings held on Thursday and Friday, the entire Opposition stood united on the issue and decided to raise it in a manner to force the government on the backfoot.

Though parties differ on the mode of investigation – one section is for a probe by Joint Parliamentary Committee while the other is for a Supreme Court ordered probe with Chief Justice of India monitoring or leading it – it has not come as a roadblock in the united action.