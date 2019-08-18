Order on plea to quash charges against Tejpal on Monday

The Supreme Court is to pronounce its judgement on Monday on a plea by news magazine Tehelka founder Tarun Tejpal for quashing charges of sexual assault made by his junior colleague in Goa in 2013.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, M R Shah and B R Gavai would pass the verdict as Tejpal had relied upon the CCTV footage and WhatsApp messages to claim that he was framed in the matter.

The court had on August 19 reserved its order on the special leave petition filed on February 15, 2018.

The Bombay High Court at Goa had on December 20, 2017 dismissed Tejpal's plea seeking quashing of charges against him.

The trial court in Mapusa town of Goa had framed charges against Tejpal under various sections of IPC, including sexual harassment and provisions related to rape.

Tejpal is alleged to have sexually assaulted a former colleague inside the elevator of a five-star hotel in Goa in 2013.

He was arrested on November 30, 2013, by the Crime Branch after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the court. He has been released on bail by the Supreme Court in May 2014.