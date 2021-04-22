Other states usurping oxygen meant for Delhi: Kejriwal

As Delhi reels from an oxygen shortage, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that even as the Centre has sent oxygen, the state needs more. He also added that other states were using oxygen meant to be supplied to Delhi for their states first.

"Centre fixes Oxygen quota for all states. As per Delhi government's estimate, it needs 700 tonnes/day, Centre had fixed it to 378 tonnes earlier and increased it to 480 tonnes yesterday. We need more but we're thankful to them for this," he said.

दिल्ली में ऑक्सीजन की कमी ना हो, इसके लिए हम पूरी मेहनत कर रहे हैं। मुझे यक़ीन है कि अगर हम सब एक साथ ‘भारतीय’ बनकर लड़ेंगे, तो हम कोरोना को हरा देंगे | Press Conference LIVE https://t.co/v1pizxm3ZD — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 22, 2021

Kejriwal also said that the central government allots companies to supply oxygen to states. "Delhi doesn't produce oxygen, supply here is by other states. Some of these state governments had stopped the supply that was to come to Delhi from these companies. Governments said that they'll use oxygen in their states first, use Delhi's quota, too and that they'll not let trucks come to Delhi," he said.

He thanked the High Court and the Centre for helping the capital in this dire situation as they ramped up efforts to make more oxygen available to the gasping UT.

"Oxygen is scheduled to come from Odisha, too. So it will take some time for oxygen to reach Delhi. We are making an effort to see if we can bring oxygen from there by air route," Kejriwal added.

Delhi is currently the worst-hit state by the coronavirus with many hospitals claiming they might run out of oxygen stocks in hours.

