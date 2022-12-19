Our jawans don't deserve such language: EAM slams Cong's remarks Tawang clash

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar slammed Congress in the Lok Sabha for its criticism of the government's handling of the Tawang clash.

"If we were indifferent to China, then who sent the Indian Army to the border? If we were indifferent, why are we pressurising China for de-escalation and disengagement today? Why are we saying publicly that our relations are not normal?" he said.

"We should not criticise our jawans directly or indirectly. Our soldiers are standing at a height of 13,000 feet in Yangtse and guarding our border. They should be respected and appreciated," the minister said in the lower house.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday had said that Beijing is in full preparation for a war and not just incursion even as New Delhi is trying to and ignoring the threat from the neighbour.

