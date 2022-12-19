Our jawans don't deserve such language: EAM slams Cong's remarks Tawang clash

Our jawans don't deserve such language: EAM slams Cong

If we're indifferent to China, who sent Army to LAC, EAM said while slamming Opposition in Lok Sabha

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 19 2022, 16:07 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 16:54 ist
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Credit: Twitter

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar slammed Congress in the Lok Sabha for its criticism of the government's handling of the Tawang clash.

"If we were indifferent to China, then who sent the Indian Army to the border? If we were indifferent, why are we pressurising China for de-escalation and disengagement today? Why are we saying publicly that our relations are not normal?" he said.

"We should not criticise our jawans directly or indirectly. Our soldiers are standing at a height of 13,000 feet in Yangtse and guarding our border. They should be respected and appreciated," the minister said in the lower house.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday had said that Beijing is in full preparation for a war and not just incursion even as New Delhi is trying to and ignoring the threat from the neighbour.

More to follow...

S Jaishankar
Tawang Clash
India News
Parliament
Winter Session

Google to focus on investing in women-led startups

1971 India-Pakistan war: Hero of Longewala passes away

In Pics | Argentina celebrates FIFA WC win after 36 yrs

Women, startups thrive as Kashmir eases net shutdowns

Qatar's migrant workers wary of life after World Cup

Street party erupts in Argentina after World Cup win

The rote way: Lack of critical thinking hurting India

Kings and temples of power

 