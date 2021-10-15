Over 100 cr vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Govt

Over 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 15 2021, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2021, 16:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

More than 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

Over 10.53 crore (10,53,11,155) balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid-19 vaccines free of cost.

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Interesting facts about billionaire Jack Ma

In Pics | Interesting facts about billionaire Jack Ma

'Rashmi Rocket' movie review: Makes for a decent watch

'Rashmi Rocket' movie review: Makes for a decent watch

When wild jumbos disrupt life in 'Kashmir of the South'

When wild jumbos disrupt life in 'Kashmir of the South'

People use mental shortcuts to make difficult decisions

People use mental shortcuts to make difficult decisions

Was this our last Covid surge?

Was this our last Covid surge?

 